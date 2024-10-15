Core4ce Acquires Azimuth Corporation

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce, a federal contractor with expertise in data and cyber operations, announced it completed the acquisition of Azimuth Corporation, a mission-driven provider of database and modeling, research and development (R&D), and lab support in the fields of military electronics, optics, sensors and biotech. This acquisition will combine Core4ce’s data-minded approach to national security with Azimuth’s expertise in research and development and operations support. Together, Core4ce and Azimuth will offer enhanced capabilities in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), AI/ML, threat protection, and warfighter support.

The acquisition will unite Core4ce’s innovation incubator – The Forge – with Azimuth’s Autonomy, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (AAIM) Lab, which focuses on basic and applied research capabilities for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Combined R&D efforts are expected to unlock new capabilities in predictive analytics, autonomous systems, and machine learning-driven sensor technology, while taking new technologies from the research phase to operational deployment more quickly. These advancements will have a direct impact on improving operational outcomes and providing immediate mission value to defense and intelligence partners.

Rossi founded Azimuth in 2001, growing the company from herself and two part-time employees based near Dayton, Ohio to a 140-person national defense service organization serving customers including the United States Air Force, Air Force Research Laboratory, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and Office of the Secretary of Defense. In August of this year, Azimuth made the Inc. 5000 – an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America - for the fifth time, with three-year revenue growth of 123%. Rossi will continue to oversee Azimuth’s portfolio as a new business unit at Core4ce and will take on the role of Senior Vice President and Business Unit Manager of Advanced Mission Solutions. Charles Rossi, who served as Azimuth’s Executive Vice President and focused on strategic growth and customer relations, will step into the role of Vice President, Senior Account Executive at Core4ce.

With the acquisition of Azimuth, Core4ce will grow by 30 percent to nearly 650 employees. Since its founding in 2019, Core4ce has experienced rapid growth with $1.1B in contract awards and the acquisitions of vulnerability assessment firm PatchAdvisor in 2023 and advanced IT solutions provider Spinvi Consulting in 2020. Thus far this year, Core4ce has appointed Mike Morehouse as CEO, added national security intelligence expert Neill Tipton and retired Navy Vice Admiral T.J. White to the company’s Board of Advisors, and unveiled The Forge to advance R&D initiatives.