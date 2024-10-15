Conversant Group Launches Securitas Summa

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Conversant Group™ announced the launch of Securitas Summa, a comprehensive, end-to-end cyber resilience program. This new program offers a unique combination of all three of Conversant’s battalion companies: resistance, via Athena7; recovery, powered by Fenix24; and ongoing protection, through Grypho7. All of these services are included at a single, competitive price.

As the prevalence of cyberattacks continues to grow, the resulting downtime, business disruption, and financial losses have become increasingly severe for victims. Consequently, a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including regulators, leading cyber lawyers, and informed security professionals, are now concentrating their efforts on a long-overlooked aspect of cyber resiliency: recovery.

Conversant’s Securitas Summa program offers businesses something truly unique: an assurance of recoverability, reverse engineered with in-depth knowledge of what the world’s biggest threat actors are doing right now. By combining ongoing managed data and infrastructure protection, real-time threat intelligence, a program of hardening and breach resistance, and the world’s leading recovery firm, Securitas Summa ensures businesses are prepared to effectively resist, and most importantly, rapidly recover from a cyberattack.

Key program benefits include:

Rapid Implementation: Within 60 days, customers will have complete administrative controls and identity systems in place with no disruption to company employees.

Ongoing Hardening: The first nine months focus on a hardening advisory program, followed by years of ongoing breach context and hardening recommendations.

Fenix24 Guarantee: The inclusion of a no-cost recovery guarantee from Fenix24 provides a unique safety net, assuring businesses of their recoverability at no future charge if restoration (i.e. recovering from managed backups) is required.

Conversant’s Securitas Summa offering is now available to current and new customers.