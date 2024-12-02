Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Connect to What’s Possible: Belden Debuts New Corporate Brand Platform

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Belden revealed a new corporate brand identity that underscores the company’s transformation to a comprehensive network and data infrastructure solutions provider. These solutions play a pivotal role in addressing automation and smart infrastructure challenges across industries and help customers avoid missed connections in their networks and data. Repositioning the brand highlights Belden’s evolution through new messaging, an updated logo and visual identity and a redesigned website.

In a world increasingly dependent on information, the connections that Belden makes are vital. They allow disparate systems and networks to talk to each other and people and technologies to work together in harmony. They also provide a link between what is and what could be, unlocking new possibilities and enabling innovations both big and small.

Updating Belden’s corporate brand platform was a comprehensive process. Nearly 500 participants from around the world – a combination of Belden employees, partners and customers – provided input that was essential to defining Belden’s modern purpose and vision.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 