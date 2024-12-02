Connect to What’s Possible: Belden Debuts New Corporate Brand Platform

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Belden revealed a new corporate brand identity that underscores the company’s transformation to a comprehensive network and data infrastructure solutions provider. These solutions play a pivotal role in addressing automation and smart infrastructure challenges across industries and help customers avoid missed connections in their networks and data. Repositioning the brand highlights Belden’s evolution through new messaging, an updated logo and visual identity and a redesigned website.

In a world increasingly dependent on information, the connections that Belden makes are vital. They allow disparate systems and networks to talk to each other and people and technologies to work together in harmony. They also provide a link between what is and what could be, unlocking new possibilities and enabling innovations both big and small.

Updating Belden’s corporate brand platform was a comprehensive process. Nearly 500 participants from around the world – a combination of Belden employees, partners and customers – provided input that was essential to defining Belden’s modern purpose and vision.