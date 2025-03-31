Commvault Names Security Veteran Bill O’Connell as Chief Security Officer

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Commvault announced the appointment of Bill O’Connell as its Chief Security Officer (CSO). O’Connell joins Commvault with nearly 20 years of cybersecurity, risk, and data privacy experience, including prior leadership roles at Roche and ADP.

Most recently, O’Connell led technical, operational, and strategic programs to protect critical data and infrastructure at Roche, and prior to that, he held numerous security leadership positions at ADP, overseeing all application, software, and product security for the company globally.

A University of Maryland alumnus, O’Connell holds Bachelor’s and MBA degrees, as well as a graduate certificate in Cyber Security Policy. He previously served as Chair of the National Cyber Security Alliance Board of Directors and remains actively involved in various industry working groups focused on threat intelligence and privacy.