Comment: UK food distributor ransomware attack

May 2025 by Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

UK food distributor of major UK supermarkets, Peter Green Chilled, has been hit by a ransomware attack, potentially leaving thousands of pallets of foods to go to waste.
Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog comments:

“In most ransomware attacks the ultimate aim is to steal data and lockdown systems. That data can then be used as a bargaining tactic for ransom demands or sold on the dark web.
For food distributors, system availability and operational uptime are vital, and any disruption has a cascading effect on supply chain schedules.
Unfortunately, just one single weak link can be a gateway for cybercriminals to enter and navigate through an entire network. And cyber attackers know this sector is particularly vulnerable, so we’d urge distributors to take pre-emptive measures. These include having early warning systems to detect and automatically block any suspicious activity to protect their valuable data so that attackers have nothing to use as leverage for ransom demands.”


