COMMENT: RingCentral CISO on UK Security Skills Gap

September 2024 by Michael Armer, RingCentral’s CISO.

The rise in incident management skills gaps from 27% in 2020 to 48% in 2024 presents a significant challenge for the cybersecurity sector. As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, the shortage of skilled professionals capable of managing and mitigating these threats leaves businesses increasingly vulnerable. While technologies like VPNs and Zero Trust frameworks are valuable, they are only effective when implemented and maintained by trained personnel.

The complexity of cyber-attacks highlights the importance of continuous employee training and security awareness. While the UK has made progress in developing the talent pipeline, with a 34% increase in cybersecurity graduates, many organisations are still falling short in training and educating their staff. Half (50%) of businesses experienced a cybersecurity breach or attack in the last 12 months, yet many still fail to prioritise proper training.

The cybersecurity skills gap is not just a technical issue but a critical business risk. To remain resilient against evolving threats, companies must invest in both talent development and continuous employee education. Bridging these skills shortages is essential for ensuring long-term security in an increasingly digital world.