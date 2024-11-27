Comment regarding Blue Yonder ransomware attack from Principal Solutions Consultant

November 2024 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Security Solutions

Outlets are reporting on the recent ransomware attack on software supply chain firm Blue Yonder. Immediate impact of the cyberattack was felt in the UK, where two of four large grocery chains told outlets they were taking steps to address the outage. The comment from Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Cybersecurity discussing the news, and providing organisations with insight on building supply chain cyber resilience.

"The Blue Yonder incident reminds all organisations that focusing only on the security and resilience of systems under your direct control is no longer an option. Dependencies run deep and broad in the supply chain, so it is essential that all suppliers are thoroughly vetted on an ongoing basis, and that contingency plans are in place before going live with any major third-party solution. Backup systems can never be as effective or efficient as primary systems (or they would be the primary systems!), for that reason, not only does disruption occur when bringing backup solutions online, but there are also major headaches when switching back to primary systems once they become available and stable – there can be significant operational challenges relating to reconciliation of disparate supply chain systems, and the effects of this should not be underestimated.

Cyber resilience is critical for all organisations, but never has it been more fundamentally important for major supply chain vendors to go above and beyond. Sometimes, the basics can be overlooked in the drive to keep up with the latest tools and controls, it is critical that while doing this you continue to “eat your cybersecurity vegetables” – keeping cyber hygiene at a clinical level is essential when doing business across today’s threat landscape."