Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Comment: Personal data compromised at ENGlobal energy Corp

January 2025 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

Energy sector contractor ENGlobal Corporation has confirmed that personal information was compromised during a November 25th 2024 ransomware attack.
The company filed an 8K breach notification with US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, in which it said a threat actor illegally accessed “a portion of the Company’s IT system that contained sensitive personal information.”

Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of BlackFog comments

“This ransomware attack on ENGlobal Corporation underscores the growing wave of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. The energy sector remains a prime target for ransomware groups due to its indispensable role in society and the potential for widespread disruption. With its legacy infrastructure, the energy sector is often a highly targeted industry, experiencing six new attacks in December alone. ENGlobal’s position as an energy sector contractor made it an obvious target for attackers seeking maximum leverage.
The confirmation that hackers accessed sensitive personal data during this attack serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by ransomware. Breaches like this highlight the urgent need for organisations in this sector to adopt proactive measures to combat increasingly sophisticated threats and prevent data exfiltration.
It is equally critical that organisations resist paying ransoms, as doing so can further embolden attackers and provides no guarantee that stolen data won’t be misused. The reputational, legal, and operational consequences of such breaches are far-reaching, making it imperative for organisations to prioritise robust data protection strategies and preventative security measures.”


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 