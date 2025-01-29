Comment: Personal data compromised at ENGlobal energy Corp

January 2025 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

“This ransomware attack on ENGlobal Corporation underscores the growing wave of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. The energy sector remains a prime target for ransomware groups due to its indispensable role in society and the potential for widespread disruption. With its legacy infrastructure, the energy sector is often a highly targeted industry, experiencing six new attacks in December alone. ENGlobal’s position as an energy sector contractor made it an obvious target for attackers seeking maximum leverage.

The confirmation that hackers accessed sensitive personal data during this attack serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by ransomware. Breaches like this highlight the urgent need for organisations in this sector to adopt proactive measures to combat increasingly sophisticated threats and prevent data exfiltration.

It is equally critical that organisations resist paying ransoms, as doing so can further embolden attackers and provides no guarantee that stolen data won’t be misused. The reputational, legal, and operational consequences of such breaches are far-reaching, making it imperative for organisations to prioritise robust data protection strategies and preventative security measures.”