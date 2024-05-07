Rechercher
Comment on MOD Data Breach - Patrick Wragg, Integrity360

May 2024 by Patrick Wragg, Cyber Incident Response Manager, Integrity360

Following the news of the MOD data breach, the comment as sourced from Patrick Wragg, Head of Incident Response at Integrity360.

“These types of attacks are business as usual for nation-state adversaries and are mostly unsuccessful. However, every once in a blue moon they get lucky and are able to access sensitive data. The armed forces personal data that was accessed is extra valuable because they will be highly security cleared individuals which means the data can be used for blackmail/extortion purposes. The system that was breached being managed by an external contractor highlights the need for extra levels of security when dealing with third-parties.”


