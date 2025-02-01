Comment: New York Blood Center hit by ransomware attack

February 2025 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

The New York Blood Center (NYBC), one of the largest independent blood collection and distribution organisations in the world, has been forced to reschedule some appointments following a ransomware attack on Sunday. It said on Wednesday that it detected the attack after witnessing suspicious activity on its network over the weekend, on Jan 26th. Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog comments:

“A devastating blow to the Healthcare sector once again and this time, the New York Blood Center takes the hit. With lives depending on timely blood transfusions, disruptions like this put real people at risk, making ransomware attacks on healthcare providers even more insidious.

The sector remains the top target for ransomware gangs, as attackers know the value of sensitive medical data, which is often used as leverage for ransom payouts and/or leaked on the dark web. In December 2024 alone, healthcare attacks surged by 13% from the previous month, and the relentless rise shows no sign of stopping.

Until healthcare organizations ramp up their defences with stronger anti data exfiltration measures, I expect we’ll continue to see cybercriminals exploiting this vital sector, putting both data and lives in jeopardy.”