Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

COMMENT: Biden bans the sale and use of Kaspersky software in the US

June 2024 by Kevin E. Greene, Public Sector CTO at OpenText Cybersecurity

Last Week, the US government banned the sale and use of Kaspersky security software within the country, citing national security risks from the Russian Federation. The ban, effective immediately for sales and starting September 29 for use, applies to all consumers, government, and business organisations, including security updates. The commentary from Kevin E. Greene, Public Sector CTO at OpenText Cybersecurity regarding the news.

“Geopolitics continues to shape the new cyber battlefield and will require organizations to be more informed not just about cyber threats, but the impact of geopolitics on cyber activity. The latest news regarding the United States government banning Kaspersky software is something I expected years ago. Foreign software is the ideal attack vector that allows our adversaries to gain a wealth of telemetry about operating environments, but also, gain valuable intelligence as part of counterintelligence operations. We must continue to defend forward and protect this nation from hostile threats.”


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 