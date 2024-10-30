Comment: Autumn Budget no mention of AI

October 2024 by Rich Turner, EMEA VP chez CyberArk

"I am surprised not to see a focus on AI in the government’s Autumn Budget, particularly as we are far from prepared on the security front to deal with continued AI growth. With everyone from government departments to private companies rushing to embrace AI, we need to make sure security infrastructure can keep up with this innovation.

"AI relies on machine identities - in essence, digital IDs for apps, servers, computers and other digital devices to undertake automated tasks - to be effective. And our research suggests they will triple in volume in 47% of organisations over the next year.

"We’re all excited about AI’s potential to transform how we work, but we need to get serious about managing the identities that AI programmes create in vast numbers. Huge numbers of businesses are already giving AI agents sensitive and privileged access to data - like customer information and IP - leaving a lot of digital doors open for cyberattackers. We need to get this right so the race for innovation doesn’t fall flat at the first cybersecurity hurdle. Machine identity security has to be a priority in that context alongside state investment in innovation, AI and cybersecurity."