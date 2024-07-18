COMMENT: Announcement of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill.

July 2024 by Aaron Walton, Threat Intel Analyst of Expel

Announced during the King’s Speech, the UK government pledged to introduce the Cyber Security and Resilience bill, which would give greater power to regulators to urge firms to implement better cybersecurity defences. The legislation aims to implement measures such as increasing the reporting requirements placed on businesses to aid in better illustrating cyberthreats to the UK.The comment from Aaron Walton, Threat Intel Analyst at Expel, sharing his insight on the new legislation.

“Labour’s announcement of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill is unsurprising, given the amount of highly-publicised attacks in the past year, on the likes of the NHS and the British Library to name a few.

“What will be interesting to see is how far the Bill will go. What additional power will regulators be given to ensure businesses are better protecting themselves, their employees and customers from cyber attacks? To what extent will businesses need to report?

“Although the finer details are yet to be revealed, one would hope that there would also be investment or guidance from the Government to help plug the skills gap in the cyber industry. Emphasising other professions or skills that can be translated to a role in cyber defence for example. It is of course admirable to push businesses to better protect themselves and report, but without a skilled workforce to implement this, it could become unmanageable.

“Ultimately Labour’s announcement and the King’s recognition is a positive step in the right direction, even if just in elevating cyber risk as a critical business pillar for organisations—whether or not the Bill will be a small step or a big stride, however, remains to be seen.”