ColorTokens Inc. announced the appointment of Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Advisors

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

ColorTokens Inc. announced the appointment of Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Advisors. Kulkarni, who previously held senior positions at CrowdStrike and Microsoft, joins ColorTokens as an avid supporter of the company’s “breach-ready” strategy and segmentation-focused platform approach. He will leverage over 20 years of experience to help drive ColorTokens’ continued commitment to protecting global enterprises from breaches by preventing the lateral spread of malware.

Before joining ColorTokens, Kulkarni served as the Chief Product and Engineering Officer at CrowdStrike, where he led their product and engineering organizations, with responsibility for the definition and delivery of CrowdStrike’s product and platform vision and roadmap. Before CrowdStrike, Kulkarni spent 14 years at Microsoft in various product and software positions including Bing’s knowledge platform. Kulkarni also currently sits on the boards of Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

Kulkarni’s appointment to ColorTokens’ Board of Advisors closely follows recent upgrades to its flagship enterprise microsegmentation platform, Xshield, which provides comprehensive microsegmentation capabilities across a wide array of diverse computing environments. The company’s continued innovation has resulted in recent industry recognition including two Globee Cybersecurity Awards in the categories of Microsegmentation and Container Security.