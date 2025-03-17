Cohesity Partners with Glean

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The integration of Cohesity-protected data into the Glean platform is expected to be available for customers later this year and will unlock multiple benefits, including:

Broader data source access – extending Glean’s connector capabilities to cover a wide variety of data sources protected by Cohesity, such as files stored on virtual machines, physical hosts, and NAS devices. The expanded reach will provide limitless search for users, based on permissions, across an entire data estate, unbound by system or storage architecture.

Search across historical data – enabling users to explore beyond the current state of data to access past versions of documents, including deleted files and other previously inaccessible data. Historical snapshots will offer a unique advantage, particularly in compliance, forensic investigations, and data recovery efforts.

No performance impact or increased costs – querying against backup copies of production application data allows production applications to remain in use without any performance degradation. Direct access to Cohesity backup data also eliminates the need for additional extraction, loading, and transformation tools.

File recovery and download – simplifying the search and download of current and historical backups directly from the Cohesity platform. If a document is inadvertently modified or deleted, users can pinpoint the precise version they need without relying on a manual retrieval process.

Granular access controls – allowing administrators to define who can search, access, and download data based on user role. Ensuring adherence to security policies and regulatory requirements will add another layer of security for protecting sensitive or confidential data.