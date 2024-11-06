Cohesity Appoints Vasu Murthy as Chief Product Officer

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced the appointment of Vasu Murthy as SVP and Chief Product Officer. Murthy is a veteran with over 25 years of experience building enterprise software at scale. He has successfully led software launches at companies ranging from day-zero startups to large, global brands, with strengths in driving rapid growth and managing complex multi-product scaling efforts. Murthy will bring this vast experience in data protection, security, and analytics to Cohesity to further its industry-leading AI-powered data security portfolio.

Murthy joined Cohesity from Rubrik, where he was VP of Products and was responsible for the company’s core product, platform, and technology partnerships. He helped grow Rubrik’s ARR tenfold over six years to IPO while navigating transformation across three fronts: software to subscription, on-prem to cloud, and backup to data security. Prior to Rubrik, Murthy was VP of Products for the Analytics Platform at Oracle, launching several $100M+ products while driving market-leading innovation and cloud transformation. He joined via its acquisition of DataScaler, an in-memory database company he co-founded. Murthy is an IIT Kharagpur graduate based in the Bay Area.

Murthy joins Cohesity during a time of significant momentum:

● In February, Cohesity announced its intent to combine with Veritas’ data protection business.

● In March, Cohesity announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help organizations safely unlock the power of generative AI, resulting in NVIDIA becoming a new investor.

● In April, Cohesity extended its collaboration with IBM to strengthen cyber resilience, which resulted in IBM’s investment in the company.

● In August, Forbes named Cohesity for the fifth time in its 2024 Cloud 100, and CRN recognized Cohesity Gaia as a 2024 Tech Innovator in the artificial intelligence category.

● The company continued to bolster its product offerings and drive strategic partner growth, building its strategic partnership with Crowdstrike, expanding its collaboration with Intel, and recently announcing its advanced visualization tool for Gaia.

● Throughout the year, Cohesity’s leadership team welcomed deep industry expertise to continue driving market leadership, including the addition of Dr. Craig Martell as CTO and the appointments of Olivier Savornin and Fraser Hutchinson in EMEA.