Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that Secure Automated Backup with Compass®

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that Secure Automated Backup with Compass®, a cloud backup-as-a-service offering powered by the Cobalt Iron Compass SaaS platform, is now available in multiple regions around the world. Developed with IBM, the solution serves enterprises that are running on or moving to an IBM Power Virtual Server. It backs up AIX and Linux operating systems and databases, greatly accelerating the protection of IBM Power systems, applications, and data and reducing the risk of data loss and exposure.

The solution was first announced in April with availability in the United States. Due to global demand and data sovereignty requirements, the offering is now available through the IBM Cloud Catalog in the following regions: Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Madrid; Frankfurt, Germany; Sao Paulo; Tokyo; and Osaka, Japan. It will soon be available for IBM Power Virtual Server customers in London and Toronto.

By ordering from the IBM Cloud Catalog, IBM Power Virtual Server customers get a simple, secure, and automated backup and restore experience that turns on within minutes of ordering. From there, Secure Automated Backup with Compass automates all operational tasks and complexities, allowing customers to protect their data quickly and securely. Prior to this offering, customers had to manually select, install, configure, optimize, manage, monitor, maintain, and secure all components of a backup infrastructure in order to protect their workloads in Power Virtual Server.

With Secure Automated Backup with Compass, IBM Power Virtual Server customers can protect a variety of platforms, applications, and data classes, such as DB2, Oracle, and SAP HANA. That same Compass cloud solution can also protect on-premises Power and other workloads and provide a consolidated, enterprisewide view of data protection and recovery operations.