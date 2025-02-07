Cobalt Iron Compass® Named a DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise VMware Backup Solution for 2025-26

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that DCIG has recognized the company’s cutting-edge Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform as a TOP 5 Enterprise VMware Backup Solution for 2025-26. This prestigious recognition comes after DCIG’s comprehensive evaluation of 18 enterprise VMware backup solutions based on backup administration; configuration, licensing, and pricing; general data protection capabilities; recovery and restore; service and support; and VMware vSphere ESX/ESXi VM backup.

The DCIG report highlights many of Compass’ key distinguishing features, particularly its robust cyber security capabilities and scalable architecture. These include:

Automated Operations: Powers the operational tasks associated with all of Compass’ components, enhancing efficiency and reducing manual intervention.

Compass Cyber Shield®: Provides comprehensive protection against ransomware across the entire backup stack, including APIs, user interface, backup software, catalog, networking, storage, and operating system. It incorporates AI, data immutability, and multifactor authentication, effectively eliminating nearly any possibility of Compass being compromised by cyber security threats.

Scalability: Capable of handling hundreds of concurrent client backup or restore jobs, optimizing resources for peak demands. For client backups, Compass can support up to hundreds of threads to optimize performance.

Innovative Pricing Model: Charges based on terabytes of protected backend data after deduplication and compression, including offsite storage of a second copy.

AI-Powered Analytics: Identifies and predicts potential security, health, and operational issues, offering proactive resolution steps.

Secure Architecture: Utilizes a secure, analytics-optimized Compass Zero Access architecture, enhancing overall data protection.