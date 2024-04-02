Cobalt Iron Announces New Cloud Backup-as-a-Service Offering for IBM Power Virtual Server

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced the availability of Secure Automated Backup™ with Compass®, a new cloud backup-as-a-service offering powered by the Cobalt Iron Compass SaaS platform. Developed with IBM, the solution serves enterprises that are running on, or moving to, an IBM Power Virtual Server. The offering backs up AIX and Linux operating systems and databases, greatly accelerating the protection of IBM Power systems, applications, and data, and reduces the risk of data loss and exposure. Available today, IBM customers can order the service through the IBM Cloud Catalog.

Many IBM Power customers are migrating their on-premises applications to IBM Power Virtual Server to facilitate their operations and they need a simple and robust backup service as part of this migration. To that end, Cobalt Iron partnered with IBM to bring enterprise-class data protection and automation for IBM Power Virtual Server workloads. With Secure Automated Backup with Compass, IBM Power Virtual Server customers can now protect a variety of platforms, applications, and data classes, including but not limited to DB2, Oracle, and SAP HANA. Additionally, customers can easily protect their on-premises Power and other workloads with the same Compass cloud solution and get a consolidated, enterprisewide view of data protection and recovery operations.

Secure Automated Backup with Compass is now available in the IBM Cloud Catalog, giving IBM Power Virtual Server customers a simple, secure, and automated backup and restore experience that turns on within minutes of ordering the service. Prior to this offering, customers had to manually select, install, configure, optimize, manage, monitor, maintain, and secure all components of a backup infrastructure in order to protect their workloads in Power Virtual Server. With this proven offering, all of these operational tasks and complexities are automated, allowing customers to protect their data quickly and securely.