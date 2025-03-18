Cloudflare introduces Security Posture Managements

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cloudflare, Inc. announced the general availability of Cloudflare’s integrated Security Posture Management to help businesses quickly identify and fix security risks across all of their email solutions, SaaS and cloud infrastructure and web applications from a single, unified platform. Now, organizations can see all of their technology in a single dashboard, understand the potential threats and provide immediate actions to reduce their risk quickly and efficiently.

The average enterprise today uses more than a thousand applications to do everything from helping employees communicate across email and chat tools, managing customer experience and human resources processes, to building new products and more. As organizations have adopted these new tools and applications to fuel innovation, they have simultaneously introduced significant levels of complexity across their IT infrastructure– leaving gaps and creating ample opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit.

Now, with Cloudflare Security Posture Management, customers gain an unprecedented view into the potential threats to their organisation. This new comprehensive view helps by providing:

An at-a-glance snapshot of an organisation’s security posture: Regardless of the applications used by an organisation, Cloudflare Security Posture Management actively scans for potential risks or misconfigurations that could cause harm –generating quick insights for teams to review and take action.

Protection for the SaaS applications that hold sensitive information: From intellectual property, personal information, financials and more, SaaS applications host an organisation’s most vital information. But it’s often challenging to secure these applications if they don’t have built in security controls. Starting today, Cloudflare provides a central place to manage these applications and allow users to automatically identify risks in real-time from common issues like externally shared files, unknown or anonymous user access, or databases with exposed credentials and more.

Always on threat detection for web assets: Web applications are a prime target due to widespread use and a treasure trove of valuable data within. Because of this, hackers continuously try new methods to find and exploit vulnerabilities in popular web applications. Use-case driven threat detections, tailored to protect each individual specific business function, allows organizations to better prepare and keep up with the ever changing attack landscape. A combination of attack-focused and business functionality-led defences forms a multi-layer shield against threats to critical web applications.