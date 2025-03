Cloudflare, Inc. launched the Cloudforce One threat events platform

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cloudflare, Inc. launched the Cloudforce One threat events platform to provide real-time intelligence on cyberattacks occurring across the Internet. Based on telemetry from Cloudflare’s massive global network, Cloudforce One’s threat events platform helps security teams get more done with the same resources by spotting issues faster, responding to threats quickly and staying one step ahead of how cybercriminals operate and what systems they target.

Every day, cybercriminals change tactics, finding new vulnerabilities to exploit and ways to overwhelm their victims. What’s more, cybercrime costs are projected to reach $10.5 trillion in 2025. For organisations to keep up, they need to understand the threat landscape they face. However, traditional threat intelligence feeds often lack meaningful or complete context for why a threat event was placed on the feed-similar to getting a warning without an explanation or path to resolution. Optimal threat intelligence feeds need to cut through the noise to deliver specific, actionable information about cybercriminals, emerging risks, and indicators of compromise (IoCs) that directly impact an organisation’s security posture.

Built on Cloudflare Workers AI, the threat events platform is designed to both scale and maintain resiliency during surges in data that reflect the unpredictable nature of attacks on the Internet. Starting today, the Cloudforce One threat events platform can help organisations:

Gain a single view of the constant attack stream across the Internet: Now, organisations will have access to an attacker timelapse view powered by threat insights no one else has, designed to answer strategic questions and drill down into the details of an attack. This approach ensures that users have access to the most relevant information at their fingertips.

Take action against today’s sophisticated threat actors: Security teams can tap into personalized information for a specific environment, industry or region. Threat events provide users with actionable IoCs and event summaries, including the associated threat actor group, with profiles that break down methods and map tactics.

Boost efficiency and reaction speed of security teams: Threat events provide valuable context around the data gathered, allowing security teams to prioritise activity and focus limited resources on the most pressing threats. Businesses can significantly improve their threat intelligence ecosystem and overall security posture by routing and integrating the right threat intelligence into cybersecurity tools.