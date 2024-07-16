CloudCasa by Catalogic Announces Partnership with IONOS Cloud for Kubernetes Data Protection

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

CloudCasa by Catalogic is announced a strategic partnership with IONOS, a leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses. This collaboration aims to deliver enhanced Kubernetes data protection, migration, and disaster recovery solutions for IONOS Cloud platform users, ensuring their cloud-native applications are safeguarded against data loss and cyber threats.

Under this partnership, CloudCasa will integrate its state-of-the-art cloud data protection and migration service with the robust and scalable cloud infrastructure of IONOS. The partnership offers users seamless, automated backup, recovery, migration and replication for Kubernetes and cloud-native applications, providing an unmatched level of security and reliability.

This partnership will provide IONOS Cloud users with several key benefits:

• Enhanced Data Protection and Disaster Recovery: Advanced backup and recovery options tailored for Kubernetes environments, ensuring that data is safe from accidental deletion, corruption, and cyber threats.

• Scalability and Flexibility: Seamless integration with IONOS Cloud’s infrastructure, allowing users to scale their data protection as their business grows.

• Migration/Replication: Reliable data movement solutions that ensure smooth migration and replication processes, enhancing Kubernetes flexibility and continuity.

• Simplified Management: A user-friendly interface that simplifies the management of backup and recovery tasks, reducing the administrative burden on IT teams.

• Cost Efficiency: Cost-effective solutions that optimize storage usage and reduce overall data protection costs.

As organizations continue to migrate to cloud-native environments, the combined expertise of CloudCasa by Catalogic and IONOS will provide the required tools to safeguard their data, ensure business continuity, and enhance their cybersecurity posture.