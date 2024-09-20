Cloud innovations drive enterprise efficiency, says GlobalData

September 2024 by GlobalData

Cloud computing is rapidly transforming how enterprises operate by optimizing performance, enhancing scalability, and ensuring sustainability. The integration of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, edge computing, and AI/ML technologies are driving enterprises toward more agile, cost-effective, and secure IT infrastructures. These emerging cloud innovations are paving the way for increased efficiency and operational excellence across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and retail, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

© Galyna Andrushko

Saurabh Daga, Project Manager for Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “The rapid evolution of cloud computing, particularly hybrid and multi-cloud models, allows organizations to scale quickly and address the complexities of today’s digital landscape. Whether through enhanced data security, real-time analytics, or reduced latency via edge computing, enterprises now have the tools to navigate modern challenges with agility and precision. Consequently, there is a fundamental shift in how businesses leverage cloud technologies to optimize performance and reduce operational costs."

GlobalData’s Innovation Radar report "Cloud 3.0: Optimizing Performance and Navigating Multi-Cloud" highlights the key trends shaping cloud computing’s future, featuring 40+ real-world innovations across sectors such as retail, transportation, manufacturing, travel & tourism. These innovations underline the potential of cloud computing to streamline operations and improve business agility across industries.

Hybrid and multi-cloud optimization

Team Global Express, an Australia-based logistics company, partnered with Infosys to modernize its technology infrastructure, transitioning 70% of its applications to a hybrid cloud. This move reduced technical debt and ensured seamless operations across 100 sites.

Japan Airlines has teamed up with Lufthansa Systems to migrate its legacy maintenance software to the Lufthansa Systems Global Aviation Cloud (GAC). This shift aims to enhance IT security and operational resilience, ensuring seamless flight operations and maintenance across cloud environments.

AI/ML in cloud

Microsoft has enhanced its retail cloud with new AI capabilities using Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot templates, and retail data solutions within Microsoft Fabric. These upgrades aim to offer retailers scalable, generative AI solutions that personalize shopping, optimize marketing, and improve store operations for greater efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Edge computing

Machine manufacturer Frontmatec has embraced edge computing via AWS IoT SiteWise Edge to enhance data management and streamline operations. This edge-to-cloud deployment allows it to process data closer to the source, reducing bandwidth usage and latency, which is particularly critical for data-intensive applications.

Daga concludes: “The future of enterprise IT lies in the strategic adoption of cloud technologies. With hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge computing leading the charge, businesses will not only achieve significant cost savings but also improve agility, scalability, and security. Enterprises must stay ahead by investing in these innovations, which are key to navigating the complexities of modern business environments.”