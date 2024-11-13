Cloud Communications Alliance welcomes Enreach for Service Provider’s Bertrand Pourcelot to the Board

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA), a worldwide peer association dedicated to fostering the growth of cloud communications, announced that Bertrand Pourcelot, Chief Executive Officer for Enreach for Service Providers (E4SP), is now a CCA Board Member. In this capacity, he will help set the CCA’s agenda and strategies to advocate on behalf of cloud communications providers from around the world with a particular focus on Europe.

The Cloud Communications Alliance is a membership-driven organization dedicated to the advancement of the industry. The organisation’s membership includes large and mid-scale providers from around the world. The CCA provides a wide range of programs and support that enables its constituents to build, scale, and sell their solutions. The organisation also offers a number of networking events and conferences that support members with strategic insights and best practices to improve their operations and maximize the potential of cloud services.

Headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, Enreach ranks among Europe’s largest cloud communications providers, serving SMB and enterprise customers across a vast geography that extends from the UK to the Baltics, and from the Nordics to Spain. The company’s proprietary unified communications, contact centre, collaboration, and mobility offerings are ideally suited to satisfy evolving business needs by delivering advanced applications, services and AI capabilities that drive productivity and efficiency, while reducing capital and operating expenses. As part of Enreach, E4SP enables service providers and integrators to offer value-added communication and collaboration services including fixed- mobile solutions, contact centre capabilities, video collaboration and conversational AI, seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Teams, CRM and ERP systems. The company’s customisable-by-design platform "Enreach UP" enables full white-labelling, personalised user experiences, APIs for third-party integrations, BYOx enablement (carrier, OSS/BSS/mobile) automation and AI as well as multiple deployment options including PaaS.