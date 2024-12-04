Closing the skills gap through remote working

December 2024 by Apricorn

In 2025, the ongoing cybersecurity skills gap will drive more organisations to embrace remote work as a solution, tapping into a global talent pool that expands well beyond local markets. This shift will make it easier for companies to recruit skilled security professionals from anywhere, but it also extends the network perimeter and introduces new security challenges. For businesses to maximise the potential of remote work without compromising security, they need consistent, enforceable security policies and secure data management practices.

One effective way to equip remote workers securely is by providing corporate IT environments on bootable USB sticks. These devices can host a pre-configured, secure operating system that isolates corporate data and applications from personal devices, reducing the risk of malware or unauthorised access. By ensuring that remote employees operate within a controlled IT environment, organisations can maintain tighter control over security protocols while offering flexibility and ease of use.

Rather than relying on intrusive surveillance or unproductive metrics, businesses should empower remote employees with tools like hardware-encrypted storage devices, secure bootable environments, and strong backup protocols. These measures safeguard data, foster trust, and support productivity within distributed teams. This approach not only builds a stronger, more diverse workforce but also establishes a security-first culture that is essential for protecting sensitive information in remote work setups.

Shadow IT in remote work environments

The risks posed by shadow IT, unauthorised devices and applications used by employees, continues to grow. In 2025, organisations will increasingly adopt Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions designed to identify, monitor, and secure unapproved devices accessing corporate networks from remote setups. This will be particularly important for companies relying on remote employees, as shadow IT introduces vulnerabilities that traditional security frameworks may miss. Securing portable storage devices, locking down ports to only accept corporately approved devices and implementing strict policies on device usage will be key to limiting the risks associated with shadow IT, ensuring both data protection and regulatory compliance.

Data Residency and decentralised backup strategies

As hybrid and remote work continue to dominate, organisations face increasing challenges in managing data residency and regulatory requirements.

To combat these risks, 2025 will see organisations adopting decentralised backup strategies that combine cloud storage with secure, offline local backups. This hybrid approach provides an added layer of protection for sensitive data stored on portable devices. Offline backups, in particular, ensure that critical information remains secure even if primary systems are encrypted or compromised during an attack.

Additionally, decentralised systems support compliance with evolving global data residency requirements, allowing organisations to store and recover data in line with regional regulations. By diversifying storage methods and leveraging robust backup protocols, businesses can protect themselves against the dual threats of cyber attacks and regulatory non-compliance, ensuring both resilience and data integrity in increasingly distributed work environments.

Phishing and credential theft on portable devices

With phishing attacks becoming more sophisticated, organisations are facing a new wave of AI-driven phishing attempts that are more targeted and convincing than ever. Attackers are leveraging AI to analyse user behaviour, communication patterns, and even language nuances to craft highly personalised phishing messages. These AI-generated attacks are often designed to bypass traditional security filters, appearing legitimate and specific to the recipient’s role, recent activity, or organisation.

This trend poses an elevated risk, especially for remote employees using portable storage devices, as attackers can use AI to create scenarios that make recipients feel an urgent need to respond. In response, organisations will need specialised security tools that can detect these AI-enhanced threats and mitigate them before they cause harm. Advanced endpoint security protocols, coupled with user training and secure hardware like encrypted USBs, will play a central role in defending against this new generation of AI-crafted phishing attacks, which specifically target vulnerabilities in remote work setups.

With phishing attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, organisations are now confronting a new wave of AI-driven phishing attempts that are more targeted and convincing than ever. Attackers are leveraging AI to analyse user behaviour, communication patterns, and even language nuances, crafting highly personalised phishing messages designed to bypass traditional security filters. These messages often appear legitimate, tailored to the recipient’s role, recent activity, or organisation, making them particularly deceptive.

This trend poses a heightened risk for remote workers, who may store sensitive credentials or information on portable devices for ease of access. Attackers can exploit these habits by using AI to construct urgent and plausible scenarios that compel recipients to act quickly, such as sharing login details or granting access to critical systems. Such tactics not only threaten individual devices but can also serve as gateways for ransomware or breaches targeting entire networks.

To counter these risks, organisations will require specialised security tools capable of detecting and mitigating these AI-enhanced threats before they cause harm. Advanced endpoint security protocols are crucial, but they must be complemented by comprehensive user training to recognise phishing attempts and the deployment of secure hardware, such as encrypted USBs, to safeguard sensitive data. Together, these measures will play a vital role in defending against this new generation of AI-crafted phishing attacks, which are increasingly exploiting the vulnerabilities inherent in remote work setups.

Evolution of policies enforcing remote device and data usage protocols

As data flows more freely across personal and corporate devices, often via portable drives or shared platforms, the need for strict data usage protocols is more critical than ever. Driven by new and updated regulations such as the European Union’s NIS 2 Directive and the UK’s upcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Act, 2025 will see organisations intensify efforts to implement and enforce strict data handling, transfer, and storage protocols on all remote devices. These regulations mandate high standards for data security across critical sectors, meaning that compliance will require organisations to ensure sensitive information is secure, regardless of access point or device.

To meet these regulatory requirements, portable storage solutions, such as hardware-encrypted USB drives, will play a key role in securing data movement between devices and locations. By enforcing the use of secure storage devices, companies can reduce risks related to unauthorised data access, help prevent data loss, and improve resilience against breaches, which are core elements of NIS 2 and the Cyber Security and Resilience Act. This policy evolution is expected to balance the flexibility of remote work with the high security standards necessary for compliance, making it essential for organisations to ensure employees follow stringent protocols that protect data integrity and prevent unauthorised data movement across devices.