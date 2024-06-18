Clever Cloud announces international growth strategy and the expansion of leadership team

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Clever Cloud announced its intention to expand internationally, with a particular focus on the African and South Asian markets. Countries in these international zones wish to ensure strong data sovereignty as part of their digital growth. As Clever Cloud is strongly committed to this issue, we thought it would be interesting and important to share our experience with them. As part of this ambitious strategy, the company is pleased to welcome Erwan Rougeux, who joins the management team as Vice President International Growth.

With ten years’ international experience as CTO, Erwan Rougeux will bring his expertise, knowledge of geopolitics and network all around the world to guide Clever Cloud’s growth into new territories.

A growth strategy that respects sovereignty

Clever Cloud’s strategy involves creating and fostering partnerships with local players, as well as calling on local talent and acculturating them to its Cloud platform. It is essential for Clever Cloud to adapt to the cultures of host countries, and to provide local administrators and companies with the keys to support their strategic autonomy and data sovereignty.

The company aims to open its first international office in the second half of this year,.