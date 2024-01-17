Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Claroty Appoints Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as Chief Customer Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced the appointment of Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as its first-ever Chief Customer Officer. In her role as CCO, she will leverage her 20-plus years of experience in customer support, professional services, research and development, and sales operations at industry-leading cybersecurity companies to fortify the customer journey and expand opportunities to enhance all areas of the customer experience. She will focus on ensuring a strong link between Claroty’s customer relationships and strategy and the product and business roadmap.

Bar Yosef most recently served as general manager of Israel and SVP of technical customer experience at Cybereason. Previously, she spent over 20 years at Check Point Software Technologies, where she held various leadership roles across sales operations and customer success. At Check Point, Bar Yosef was responsible for end-to-end global customer and partner support operations and services, including designing and launching industry-leading support concepts and programs, heading accounts services, knowledge center, and hardware services. She also developed service methodologies and rollout, and held the overall responsibility for Check Point sales planning and enablement, forecasting, GTM operation, sales training, and renewals.


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 