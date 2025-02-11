CISO commentary: Data Privacy – what we must consider during the AI revolution

February 2025 by Robert Haist, Chief Information Security Officer, TeamViewer

With Data Privacy Week underway, discussions around AI’s role in cybersecurity have never been more relevant. Robert Haist, CISO at TeamViewer, is available to offer expert commentary on the growing risks and opportunities AI presents for data protection. According to TeamViewer’s latest research, AI adoption among UK decision-makers has soared from 52% in 2023 to 82% in 2024, yet many businesses still lack the safeguards needed to prevent data leaks and misuse. Robert’s commentary is dropped in below, alongside his headshot.

“As AI adoption continues to accelerate, it is crucial to address the data privacy concerns that accompany this technological leap. TeamViewer’s recent research reveals that 82% of UK decision-makers engage with AI at least weekly, a significant increase from last year’s 52%. However, this widespread use underscores the need for robust education and security protocols to safeguard sensitive information.

AI’s reliance on data is both its strength and its challenge. Without proper safeguards, employees may unknowingly expose confidential information by using public AI tools, posing risks of data leakage and misuse. However, when handled correctly, AI can enhance security by identifying threats faster and more accurately than ever before.

On Data Protection Day, we must emphasise the dual role of AI – both as a potential risk and a powerful ally in managing these risks. Businesses must focus on training their teams, adopting enterprise-grade solutions, and ensuring stringent privacy measures to fully harness AI’s potential while protecting what matters most: their data.”