Cisco and NTT DATA Partner

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

As demand for flexible and cost-effective connectivity surges, Cisco and NTT DATA are responding with a unified solution backed by world-class support services from both companies. Historically, connectivity has focused on connecting office environments through landlines. However, with the advent of eSIM in the market, the time has come to think broader and deliver network connectivity securely wherever needed.

Cisco and NTT DATA’s expanded partnership propels their vision of delivering exceptional, secure, and innovative digital services to meet the surging demand for flexible connectivity. The partnership will leverage Cisco’s eSIM technology, initially embedded into Cisco infrastructure solutions. The eSIM will connect to NTT DATA’s Transatel network, enabling customers to activate, provision, and configure Cisco solutions ‘out of the box’, for a simplified provisioning and setup process to launch secure mobile branches anywhere, on-demand with ongoing enhanced network device management.

Cisco’s eSIM technology will be the cornerstone of this transformation, paving the way for digital connectivity. With eSIM technology at its core, enterprises can easily scale and manage their network needs, ensuring their networks are always connected and optimized for peak performance.

By integrating Cisco’s networking technologies and NTT DATA’s global connectivity capabilities, the two companies will empower enterprises to effortlessly connect to the network, using cellular technologies for primary or secondary connectivity. This advancement will provide faster onboarding to connectivity with ease and ensure new levels of security and resilience, paving the way for the future of enterprise connectivity.

Supported by this collaboration, enterprises will be able to activate, manage, and monitor Cisco infrastructure, connecting to NTT DATA’s Transatel network, remotely across 180 countries while benefiting from simple and flexible pricing plans. The initiative promises to transform the digital experience for mobile workforces worldwide.

Empowering modern industries

The joint solution and services from Cisco and NTT DATA are expected to benefit numerous industries, including:

• Financial Services: Ensuring uninterrupted services delivery with simplified management of branch and temporary location connectivity and enhanced security measures.

• Retail: Enabling omnichannel experiences with increased resilience for PoS systems backup, security and mobility for pop up locations and customers.

• Hospitality: Centralizing and simplifying cellular connectivity management across multiple locations for seamless guest experiences as well as providing convenient and secure connectivity for events, outdoor activities and systems backup

• Manufacturing: Reducing downtime with self-provisioning connectivity solutions that enable rapid secure deployments for remote locations.