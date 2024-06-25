CISA warns of possible data theft from Chemical facilities due to a breach in its CSAT tool

June 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

“The recent breach of the Chemical Security Assessment Tool (CSAT) environment is a stark reminder of the persistent cyber threats facing critical infrastructure sectors. In January, hackers exploited a vulnerability in an Ivanti device to deploy a web shell, compromising the CSAT portal used by facilities to report chemicals with potential terrorism uses. The incident could potentially reveal critical data, including details on the security protocols of a facility.

The urgency to address such vulnerabilities is underscored by the need to patch them as soon as fixes are available, particularly for the vulnerabilities identified as CVE-2023-46805, CVE-2024-21887, and CVE-2024-21893. Immediate patching is crucial to mitigate the risk of further exploitation and to safeguard the sensitive information that could be leveraged for malicious purposes. The incident serves as a reminder for all stakeholders to take measures to protect against the far-reaching consequences of such breaches.”