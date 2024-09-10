CISA warns of 3 new critical vuln’s being actively exploited

September 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

CISA has warned of three new critical vulnerabilities being actively exploited. The vulnerabilities affect various products and could lead to remote code execution and privilege escalation – these include: – ImageMagick Improper Input Validation Vulnerability (CVE-2016-3714) – Linux Kernel PIE Stack Buffer Corruption Vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000253) – SonicWall SonicOS Improper Access Control Vulnerability (CVE-2024-40766)

“CISA’s latest critical vulnerability warnings affect open-source, third-party libraries and protocols used by a range of widely used organisational products.

Remote code execution and privilege escalation are amongst the most worrying attack routes these vulnerabilities could allow, putting users at risk of an attacker entering the network and exfiltrating sensitive data.

I urge all organisations using these products to address the vulnerabilities swiftly – identify all affected products, patch them where possible, and monitor for signs of suspicious activity. And as always, plan for the worst: Ensure your incident response plans are up to snuff."