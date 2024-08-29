Chinese & Iranian Hacks Expose US Vulnerability: School Pays $4K/Month to Train Cyber Defenders, No Experience Needed

August 2024 by NukuDo

The US is seeing a spike in major hacks stealing extremely sensitive data, including the theft of all US social security numbers, a Chinese government assault on US internet providers, and Iranian attacks targeting US presidential campaigns, which highlights the 400K cybersecurity specialist shortfall reported by the White House, despite significant recruitment efforts.

This surge in attacks underscores the need to transform the training process and attract those who wouldn’t typically consider a career in cybersecurity, rather than just maintaining the status quo. It’s about drawing in fresh talent who might not have otherwise thought to join the field.

To address this, my client NukuDo, a global leader in cybersecurity workforce development, offers a six-month paid training program at $4K per month, followed by direct employment for three years, ensuring participants gain real-world experience and financial stability from day one. This program provides a hands-on learning experience and guaranteed employment opportunities, open to a wide range of applicants, including recent high school graduates.

NukuDo’s new class of students includes a local Brooklyn native who made a bold decision to shift his career trajectory and meet the urgent demand for cybersecurity professionals in the U.S. He recently left his role as a Data Specialist at Ellana Construction Consultants in New York to enroll in NukuDo’s intensive training program. The student has already completed the prestigious SANS SEC504 course and GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH) certification, positioning him among the nation’s future top cybersecurity experts.