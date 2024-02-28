Checkmarx: Tornado Cash Theft Uncovered: Malicious Code Drains Funds for Months

February 2024 by Yehuda Gelb, Security Researcher at Checkmarx

Yehuda Gelb, security researcher at Checkmarx, that highlights the persistent challenges in ensuring safety and trust in decentralized financial platforms.

The Tornado Cash open source project was recently compromised with

malicious JavaScript code inserted by a developer, impacting users who

made transactions via the platform since Jan 1st.

This compromise, discovered by Security researcher Gas404, brings to

light serious concerns about the safety of such platforms and

trustworthiness of developers.

Checkmarx advises:

- That we cannot assume open-source projects are immune from

malicious activities, noting how attackers can leverage supply chain

attacks to compromise networks.

- The importance of thorough security audits, vetting of code

and contributions, even from seemingly trustworthy sources, and the need

to protect against supply chain vulnerabilities.

- A user reminder to be vigilant about the platforms they use

and to understand the associated risks.

