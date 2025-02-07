Checkmarx Launches Collaborative Checkmarx Zero Research Hub

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Checkmarx announced that its security research team, Checkmarx Zero, has launched a collaborative application security (AppSec) research hub.

The Checkmarx Zero hub includes detailed findings based on years of dedicated research, including:

200+ vulnerabilities curated monthly

More than 130 zero-days

In-depth research reports including malicious package names and indicators of compromise (IOCs)

Checkmarx Zero has become well-known for the discovery of some significant vulnerabilities and threat campaigns in recent years, including:

An Amazon Ring vulnerability that could have allowed access to users’ camera recordings

An ongoing campaign by a group nicknamed RED-LILI that launched hundreds of malicious packages as part of node package manager (NPM) attacks on Azure and other developers

The first known software supply chain attacks targeted at the banking industry