Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Checkmarx Launches Collaborative Checkmarx Zero Research Hub

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Checkmarx announced that its security research team, Checkmarx Zero, has launched a collaborative application security (AppSec) research hub.

The Checkmarx Zero hub includes detailed findings based on years of dedicated research, including:

200+ vulnerabilities curated monthly

More than 130 zero-days

In-depth research reports including malicious package names and indicators of compromise (IOCs)

Checkmarx Zero has become well-known for the discovery of some significant vulnerabilities and threat campaigns in recent years, including:

An Amazon Ring vulnerability that could have allowed access to users’ camera recordings
An ongoing campaign by a group nicknamed RED-LILI that launched hundreds of malicious packages as part of node package manager (NPM) attacks on Azure and other developers
The first known software supply chain attacks targeted at the banking industry


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 