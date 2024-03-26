Checkmarx Announces Partnership with Wiz

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx has integrated its enterprise application security platform, Checkmarx One, with leading cloud security provider Wiz and has joined the Wiz Integrations (WIN) program. The integration allows enterprise customers to approach application security (AppSec) from code to cloud and transform the way that AppSec and development teams prioritise and remediate cloud-native vulnerabilities by enriching their AppSec findings with runtime insights.

Wiz’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provides comprehensive coverage of cloud environments. Checkmarx One correlates cloud security context from runtime environments with application security results to prioritise and deliver actionable insights on which vulnerabilities are most critical. This unique approach allows teams to focus on what impacts the business most, thereby improving developers’ productivity and efficiency.

The partnership between Checkmarx and Wiz introduces a "Shift Left, Shield Right" strategy, promising a holistic security posture that spans from code to cloud. Wiz contributes by providing an extensive inventory of cloud assets and crucial runtime context, while Checkmarx identifies and facilitates the remediation of software application vulnerabilities. Together, they offer a unified solution that aligns Wiz’s cloud assets inventory with Checkmarx’ assessment of applications and source code repositories, providing runtime context during development and actionability while applications are being monitored in production.