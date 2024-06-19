Checkmarx and DXC Technology Team Up to Deliver Scalable, Holistic Application Security

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx is stepping up collaboration with DXC Technology to offer application security (AppSec) programs and services around the world. DXC Technology will now sell and support the Checkmarx One™ application security platform at its customer sites to enable enterprise-grade, comprehensive protection across the software development life cycle and help them find and fix software vulnerabilities faster.

Together, Checkmarx and DXC Technology have over 5000 experts and a vast ecosystem of partners to design, build, deliver and support holistic application security programs to:

• Protect all applications and application footprints on a single platform that covers the entire software development life cycle (SDLC), from code to cloud

• Reduce cost and risk while improving customer outcomes

• Help organizations take applications to market faster

• Tailor and customize services to match each customer’s needs

Remarked Roger Smith, Global Testing and Digital Assurance Practice Leader at DXC, “I’m excited about the new partnership with Checkmarx and the advanced capabilities of the Checkmarx One platform as an integral part of DXC Application Security on Demand services to proactively integrate security into the development lifecycle through developer-friendly features that accelerate speed to value.“

In addition to selling and supporting Checkmarx One, DXC will provide the following services:

• Application security strategy and consulting

• Comprehensive application threat analysis

• Project-level optimization to ensure high-fidelity results and priority-based remediation

• Query customization, triage and remediation

• Static, dynamic, API, IaC security testing

• Open-source software composition analysis

• Migration to Checkmarx One

Purpose-built for enterprise cloud development, Checkmarx One is a highly scalable platform that addresses the need to close application security gaps while speeding time to delivery. The platform integrates into any workflow or tool, delivering security with the speed, scale and flexibility to support the latest development requirements, seamlessly working with all modern frameworks and development infrastructures through webhook integrations, a standard set of APIs or command-line interface. Checkmarx One dramatically improves the end-to-end developer experience of AppSec while expanding the AI-driven security capabilities across the platform, its reporting and analytics capabilities and its software Supply Chain Security solution.