Check Point Software to Acquire Cyberint

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. signs a definitive agreement to acquire Cyberint Technologies Ltd., a pioneering provider of External Risk Management solutions. This will significantly enhance Check Point’s Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities and expand its managed threat intelligence offerings. Cyberint’s advanced capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform for collaborative threat prevention and will also be available as a managed service through Check Point Infinity Platform Services.

Founded in 2010, with over 170 employees worldwide, Cyberint is one of the fastest growing External Risk Management companies in the market. Recognized as ’Company of the Year’ in 2023 by Frost & Sullivan in the External Risk Mitigation & Management category. Organizations face critical security challenges every day, including stolen employee credentials, fake websites, and social media impersonation. To prevent these and other challenges from negatively impacting companies, Cyberint specializes in threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and attack surface management, serving a diverse global clientele, including Fortune 500 companies.

Cyberint’s key capabilities include:

• A Comprehensive External Risk Management Solution for SecOps Teams: Cyberint’s solution offers detection and takedown of impersonating website and social media accounts, as well as stolen credentials and leaked data associated with organizations. It also enables companies to detect vulnerable internet-facing websites and applications and prioritize and effectively mitigate these vulnerabilities.

• Differentiated by Delivering Impactful and Actionable Intelligence: Cyberint delivers actionable intelligence within 20 minutes after setup, ensuring that security teams can respond to threats promptly.

• Powered by AI and Enhanced by High-Quality Managed Services: Cyberint uses AI to deliver effective risk detection, mitigation, and contextualized alerts with minimal false positives. Managed services further strengthen this approach, offering expert guidance and ensuring comprehensive, high-quality management.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by the end of 2024.