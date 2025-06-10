Check Point Expands Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio on Pax8 Marketplace

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Pax8 announced that Check Point Software Technologies is significantly expanding its presence on the Pax8 Marketplace by expanding its cybersecurity portfolio available to partners: Check Point Software Technologies Expands Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio on Pax8 Marketplace | Pax8.

The integration will provide Pax8 partners with streamlined access to Check Point’s industry-leading security solutions, including:

• Harmony Email & Collaboration: A complete email security platform delivering industry-leading 99.2% catch rates through advanced AI and human intelligence, providing comprehensive protection against email-based threats.

• Harmony SASE: A game-changing solution offering 10x faster internet security, full mesh Zero Trust Access and optimized SD-WAN performance, incorporating mobile security, browser security and SaaS security in a single platform.

• Harmony Endpoint: Complete endpoint security with advanced EPP, EDR and XDR capabilities, providing 360° protection for today’s remote workforce through a single consolidated client.

• Harmony Mobile: Complete mobile device security protecting corporate data across all attack vectors – apps, files, network and OS – while maintaining user experience and privacy.

• Harmony Browse: Multi-layered web threat prevention ensuring fast, safe browsing on managed and unmanaged devices without compromising user experience.

• Infinity MDR: Check Point experts monitor the entire infrastructure, covering network, endpoint, email, cloud and IoT devices. Infinity MDR/MPR provides users access to Check Point’s top analysts, researchers and incident response staff.

This offers Pax8 partners access to the majority of Check Point’s security ecosystem, and the unified approach enables MSPs to deliver cybersecurity strategies to their SMB clients, while streamlining operations and driving profitability.