ChapsVision announces the acquisition of Sinequa and raises €85 m

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

ChapsVision announces the acquisition of Sinequa. Sinequa, an AI and RAG player, recognized by Gartner and Forrester, is enjoying strong growth, accelerated by interest in generative AI. Sinequa has a portfolio of prestigious customers with global credentials including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, TotalEnergies, Alstom, Airbus and Nasa.

ChapsVision will capitalize on this acquisition to help organizations accelerate their adoption of AI and generative AI by supporting the transition from experimentation to production solutions in a secure environment.

The technology resulting from this strategic acquisition will enrich ArgonOS, ChapsVision’s massive and heterogeneous data processing platform. In particular, it will enhance its capacity to:

• data collection via many additional connectors

• and research with all the advanced engineering of Sinequa search and RAG.

In addition to this technological complementarity, ChapsVision will capitalize on this acquisition to accelerate its development internationally (Europe, North America) and in high-potential markets such as the pharmaceutical sector, industry and finance.

The acquisition of Sinequa is financed by in-kind contributions and a third fundraising for the €85M group, which will also enable ChapsVision to pursue its international development. The incumbent shareholders of ChapsVision - Tikehau Capital, Bpifrance, Qualium Investissement, GENEO Capital - and Jolt Capital, a new investor, are financing the operation.

The advice that accompanied this operation was:

• ChapsVision

o Due diligence advice: E&Y (Legal), Grant Thornton (Finance, Social & Fiscal)

o M&A Legal: Valther Avocats

o Strategy: Altman Solon

o Fiscal: Arsène Taxand

o Finance: Accuracy

• Chapsvision’s legacy investors: Qualium Investissement, Tikehau, Bpifrance and GENEO Capital

o M&A Legal: Goodwin Law, Wilkie Farr & Gallagher, Proskauer Rose LLP

• Shareholders of Sinequa (including Jolt Capital)

o Advisory Bank (M&A): Clipperton

o M&A Legal: Joffe & Associates