ChapsVision announced the acquisition of Articque

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

ChapsVision, the French specialize in the sovereign processing of massive and heterogeneous data, is proud to announce the acquisition of Articque, a French expert in geodecision software solutions.

This acquisition brings together two companies that share a common vision of technological excellence and French expertise in data processing.

At the crossroads of GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and BI (Business Intelligence), Articque focuses its solutions on intelligent geolocation: maps highlight phenomena, data, and trends. Clients using these solutions in their marketing, sales, or customer relations activities benefit from geo-contextualization, a major asset that provides differentiation and relevance for better decision-making.

Articque helps organizations to optimize their decision-making through an in-depth understanding of geographic data. Its solutions are widely adopted in the fields of geomarketing, commercial sectorization and data visualization for public observatories. They are used by more than 1,500 users in 450 key accounts, medium-sized businesses and public bodies, all of which are boosting their performance thanks to an in-depth understanding of their territories.

Through this acquisition, ChapsVision aims to create numerous synergies around its solutions in the fields of CRM, Marketing Automation, Sales Management, Field Sales Force Management, Merchandising and GIS, by providing its users with new functionalities allowing them to:

• Identify new prospecting and growth areas.

• Deploy their field sales forces or marketing investments more effectively (sectorization, contextualization).

• Serve customers or citizens better according to their environment (economic, ecological, meteorological, etc.).

• Enhance their processing with external data (customer profiling, risk analysis, etc.).

• Add value to public data to improve regional management.

This geospatial data enrichment will be available in the ChapsVision group’s offerings in the short term.