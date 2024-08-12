Cequence launched advancements to its Unified API Protection (UAP) platform

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cequence is introducing advancements to its Unified API Protection (UAP) platform. These enhancements mark a significant milestone in API security, specifically tailored to support the secure use of AI applications like Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). Cequence’s solutions protect applications deployed in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, and also support serverless environments, ensuring an uncompromised security posture.

In today’s digital landscape, APIs serve as the backbone of countless applications, necessitating robust security measures. Cequence’s upgraded UAP platform introduces unparalleled capabilities for proactive threat detection, streamlined security testing, and autonomous threat mitigation, empowering organizations to fortify their API infrastructure with confidence.

Key enhancements to Cequence’s UAP platform include:

Testing LLM Applications for OWASP LLM Top 10 Threats

Cequence pioneers the industry’s first test suite to evaluate applications using Large Language Models (LLMs) against the OWASP LLM Top 10 threats.

Enables organisations to proactively test LLM applications using synthetic traffic to identify vulnerabilities and ensure security prior to deployment.

Provides specific findings and recommendations to developers for corrective actions.

Detecting and Blocking Automated AI Bot Activity

Cequence enhances capabilities to automatically identify and block AI bot activity without user configuration.

Automatically refreshes UAP’s global AI bot list, ensuring all customer deployments are continuously protected against the latest AI bot threats without requiring manual updates.

Enables security teams to effectively manage and mitigate AI bot-driven threats against exposed content.

Introducing the Cequence Flow Graph

Cequence launches a new graphing capability within the UAP platform, known as the Flow Graph.

Unlike other tools that provide a simple "read-only" view, the Flow Graph visualises end-to-end API flow, enabling personnel to take instant action on malicious flows.

Enhances security team visibility by distinguishing between normal and malicious traffic volumes.

New Integrations Enhance Discovery of Third-Party APIs

Expands integrations with F5 High Speed Logging (HSL), Citrix ADC Content Inspection, and WSO2 API Gateway for comprehensive API discovery.

Offloading API Analytics Intelligence to the Edge

Processes API traffic on-premises, optimising traffic flow to reduce costs and enhance efficiency while aligning with your API security needs, whether for discovery, governance or full protection.

Reduces bandwidth usage and enhances privacy by processing sensitive data closer to the edge.

Enables quicker, low-latency processing of API traffic for improved detection and response times.

Attack Surface Detection of API Gateways and Infrastructure

Automatically discovers and maps all API gateways and infrastructure, including those on cloud providers like AWS and Azure, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Identifies and addresses hidden APIs operating in non-sanctioned environments to prevent security gaps.

Tailors detection algorithms to reduce false positives and enhance accuracy, aligning with your specific security needs.