Cequence Security announced the appointment of Randolph Barr as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cequence Security announced the appointment of Randolph Barr as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over 20 years of extensive experience in cybersecurity, IT and risk management, Barr is poised to strengthen Cequence’s commitment to delivering robust security solutions in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Barr’s professional journey includes key leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualys, Cisco-Webex and InterVenn Biosciences. Throughout his career, he has excelled in strategically advising executive leaders, identifying and addressing security gaps and leading incident response efforts. His proven track record in developing corporate IT and security strategies has effectively mitigated risks while fostering a culture of security awareness across organisations.

In his previous roles, Barr has effectively led the development and expansion of security programs across diverse industries, including software, cloud services and enterprise security. His strategic initiatives have established foundational frameworks that not only address immediate cybersecurity threats but also scale alongside organisational growth. Barr’s extensive expertise has been instrumental in enabling organisations to achieve critical security certifications and third-party attestations, ensuring compliance with industry standards and enhancing security governance.

Randolph’s dedication to fostering a collaborative environment within the cybersecurity community is evident in his approach to team building. He emphasises knowledge sharing and continuous learning, believing these elements are vital in strengthening collective defences against cyber adversaries.