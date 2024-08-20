Censornet Integrates Posture Management into its Security Platform

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Censornet, has simplified compliance and risk management for mid-market enterprises by introducing a Posture Management module into its cloud security platform. Designed to significantly reduce the burden on time-poor cyber professionals, the compliance module makes it easier to identify misconfigurations in cloud services. It speeds up the process to take corrective action to rectify vulnerabilities, reducing the risk of exposure and potential data breaches.

Censornet’s Posture Management automates the monitoring and detection of non-compliant configurations across cloud infrastructure (CSPM) and SaaS applications (SSPM), enforcing secure configurations. It seamlessly scans the whole environment – and clearly highlights

potential vulnerabilities and compliance risks further enhancing an organisation’s Zero Trust framework.

By prioritising the vulnerabilities that could have the biggest impact on an organisation, Posture Management autonomously delivers information on urgent and critical fixes directly to an inbox or preferred communications channel such as Slack or Microsoft Teams. It will then either take automated remediation or instantly guide users to external sources that advise on the corrective action that needs to be taken.

Posture Management also provides organisations with a time-efficient tool for completing audits and preparing compliance documentation for industry-wide standards such as Cyber Essentials and ISO2700, as well as sector specific standards including PCI DSS 4.0 for the financial services industry.

Censornet’s compliance module provides an intuitive dashboard that offers:

Secure data access – By combining Posture Management with Censornet’s Cloud Application Security Broker, organisations can detect which SaaS Apps are in use and ensure robust user security with full visibility of security configurations.

Personalised corrective action – When remedial actions are needed, users are instantly shown the necessary steps to correct the security gap in 3rd party services.

Increased operational efficiency – By adapting to changes in the IT environment and completing regular scans of configurations, Posture Management makes it easier to manage multiple product vendors.

Reduced risk with automated assessments – Cloud infrastructure security assessments are automated through simpleAPI-based connectors to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and SaaS services such as Microsoft 365, OneDrive and Salesforce.