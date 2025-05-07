Cellebrite Unveils Spring 2025

Cellebrite announced its Spring 2025 Release, featuring a new cloud foundation and AI-powered innovations across its portfolio. These enhancements are already playing an important role in helping customers modernize their digital workflows, speed up their investigations and elevate operational productivity and efficiency.

The Spring 2025 Release introduces the Cellebrite Cloud, which delivers a purpose-built user experience that scales investigative capabilities and accelerates decision-making across public safety, intelligence and enterprise sectors. As digital evidence continues to grow in volume and complexity, investigators now spend an average of 69 hours per case reviewing data. Cellebrite’s technology reduces that burden by delivering AI-powered productivity and efficiency across a secure, unified cloud infrastructure powered by AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN)—while always keeping human expertise and engagement at the center. With more customers adopting a broader range of the Company’s integrated portfolio, Cellebrite is evolving its Case-to-Closure (C2C) Platform into the next-generation Digital Investigation Platform.

The Spring 2025 Release includes the following innovations, all of which are supported by expert consultative services to enable faster time to value:

• Cellebrite Cloud, a new foundational layer across Cellebrite’s SaaS portfolio, brings consistent and purpose-built experiences, AI-powered productivity, advanced security and compliance and a framework for integrations.

• Inseyets, Cellebrite’s flagship digital forensics software, introduces advanced media analysis capabilities—leveraging AI-powered forensic insights and pattern recognition to accelerate evidence review and understanding.

• Guardian, Cellebrite’s evidence management solution, now includes timeline review and AI-powered search built on Cellebrite Cloud to surface hidden connections, streamline case organization and accelerate investigative workflows. Guardian continues to gain strong traction across agencies.

• Smart Search, the Company’s single-click, SaaS-based intelligence offering for investigators, built on the Cellebrite Cloud, adds a new dashboard that highlights data connections and notable insights from publicly available sources, helping investigators gather online intelligence on people and organizations of interest more efficiently at the early stages of a case.

• Pathfinder, the AI-driven investigative analytics solution trusted by leading law enforcement agencies, introduces automated transcription and translation workflows, simplifying the review of audio and video artifacts.

• Endpoint Inspector, Cellebrite’s remote collection solution for enterprises, now offers Cellebrite Cloud-based mobile decoding that transforms mobile data into a review-ready format—eliminating the need for additional processing and integrating seamlessly with review platforms.

Cellebrite’s technology is used in more than 1.5M investigations globally each year, equipping more than 7,000 customers worldwide to resolve legally sanctioned investigations of child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sex crimes, drugs and other organized crime, human trafficking, fraud, intellectual property theft, financial crimes, internal investigations, eDiscovery cases and more, while ensuring compliance with agency protocols and various regulatory requirements.