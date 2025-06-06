Cellebrite to Acquire Corellium

Cellebrite announced its agreement to acquire Corellium, a leader in Arm-based virtualization software. This combination will set a new standard for digital investigations and the security of smart devices including iOS, Android, automotive systems and any Arm-based IoT device. Customers across public safety, defense, intelligence and private sectors will benefit from:

• Accelerated identification of mobile vulnerabilities and exploits

• Industry-first ability to visualize and interact with virtual devices as if they were physically present - aiding prosecutors, juries, investigators and developers

• Increased efficiency, speed and efficacy of DevSecOps across all Arm-based devices

• Arm-native and dynamic Mobile Pen Testing

The acquisition of Corellium is expected to broaden Cellebrite’s TAM in both the public and private sectors. In the public sector, Corellium’s technology and talent will further enhance and broaden Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation Platform, while Corellium’s solution for mobile vulnerability research is expected to increase Cellebrite’s offerings for customers in the defense and intelligence sector. In the private sector, Corellium’s virtualization platform is expected to extend Cellebrite’s reach beyond eDiscovery and corporate investigation use cases through powerful virtualization solutions that enable development and security professionals to design the next generation of high-performance, secure mobile applications, IoT devices and automotive systems.

Cellebrite intends to acquire Corellium for an enterprise value of $170 million in cash with $20 million converted to equity at closing. Corellium securityholders will receive up to an additional $30 million in cash based on the achievement of certain performance milestones over the next two years. The deal is expected to close this summer, subject to approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and other customary closing conditions. Cellebrite plans to provide additional information about Corellium’s anticipated financial contribution after the transaction closes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Corellium.

Finally, Cellebrite is approaching the conclusion of its thorough CEO search process. The Company expects and plans to announce the appointment of the permanent CEO in conjunction with or prior to the mid-August disclosure of its second quarter 2025 results.

