Cellebrite Enhances Investigative Analytics Solution with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Now available for on-premises and cloud use, Pathfinder drastically reduces the hours investigators and analysts spend on cases because its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities help to swiftly identify meaningful data and connections across multiple devices. It identifies slang and terms associated with criminal activity and allows investigators to search for and categorize explicit images – lessening the volume of exposure to disturbing imagery and audio. With Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Pathfinder also makes data easily searchable as it scans and converts text from images and devices. Additionally, with Cellebrite Pathfinder’s Automated Translation Services, law enforcement agencies can quickly overcome language barriers, gaining rapid access to critical data and insights from digital evidence in multiple languages.

Pathfinder in AWS cloud, part of Cellebrite’s Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform, helps agencies of all sizes eliminate both the need to purchase and maintain physical servers as well as the common reliance on dedicated server rooms and sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) secure rooms. With this update, customers can now quickly scale storage and resources based on demand, while preserving resources as they only pay for what is needed.

Other key capabilities of Pathfinder in the AWS cloud include:

• Rapid Resource Commissioning: With the cloud, organizations can rapidly commission and decommission resources as needed, compared to the longer lead times for resource provisioning that traditional on-premises setups require.

• High Availability and Redundancy: Amazon VPC provides customers with high availability, uptime redundancy and failover capabilities with robust data security and business continuity, eliminating the need to invest in high-availability infrastructure.

• Flexible Infrastructure and Security and Compliance: Customers can tailor their infrastructure, security and compliance controls to align with their organization’s requirements, all without the use of physical hardware.