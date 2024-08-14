Cellebrite Appoints Troy K. Richardson to Board of Directors

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mr. Richardson is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in leading, scaling and transforming global organizations. He currently serves on the Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Board of Directors and previously served as a Director of the Board for Carestream Dental. Mr. Richardson was president of the Digital Thread group at PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) from 2021 until 2022 after having served as executive vice president and chief operating officer from 2020 to 2021. Mr. Richardson’s three decades of senior leadership roles span some of the largest and most successful global technology companies including DXC (formerly Computer Sciences Corporation prior to its merger with HP Enterprise), Oracle, SAP, Hewlett-Packard Novell, and IBM. With the appointment of Troy Richardson, Cellebrite’s Board of Directors now consists of 10 directors. Mr. Richardson is based in metropolitan Atlanta.

Mr. Richardson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in business administration from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management. He was appointed to Unisys’ Corporation’s Board of Directors in 2021 and currently serves on the Board’s Audit & Finance and Rick & Security Committees. Mr. Richardson also served on Carestream Dental Board of Directors from 2021 to 2024.