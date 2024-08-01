Cellebrite Appoints Renowned Cybersecurity Expert Sigalit Shavit as Chief Information Officer

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Shavit joins the Company’s Leadership Team, bringing with her more than 30 years of experience to Cellebrite’s information technology and security team. In this newly established position that reports to CEO Yossi Carmil, Shavit will play a pivotal role in scaling the Company’s ability to innovate and support customers as they strive to continue accelerating justice around the globe.

Shavit joins Cellebrite at a time when the Company’s technical innovation and infrastructure is paramount to supporting our customers to stay ahead of the growing sophistication of criminals and the ever-increasing growth of digital evidence. She will focus on ensuring that Cellebrite’s information technology and security organizations continue supporting the day-to-day needs of the business, responding decisively to ever-evolving cyber threats, leveraging AI and accelerating innovation.

Named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity in multiple publications, Shavit has held CIO and COO roles with FedEx Express, ECI Telecom, CyberArk and most recently KTrust. During her tenure with CyberArk, she played a critical role through its transformation to an enterprise-grade cloud/SaaS company.