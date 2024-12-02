CDW Announces Acquisition of Mission Cloud Services Inc.

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

CDW announced that it has acquired Mission Cloud Services Inc., a cloud professional services, managed services and consulting provider. The transaction complements CDW Digital Velocity – CDW’s cloud, data, AI and software platform engineering organization – while bolstering CDW’s existing cloud expertise, market scale and solution capabilities. Mission and CDW will come together as CDW’s dedicated AWS practice.

Founded in 2017, Mission works closely to understand the unique needs of small business and mid-market AWS customers by offering customized solutions and strategic guidance for professional services projects, end-to-end cloud services, security, and innovative AI solutions and software. As an AWS-certified generative AI partner, Mission securely transforms customer data with AI and Machine Learning (ML) solutions and offers comprehensive protection for AWS-managed environments.

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments.