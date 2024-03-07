Cayosoft Secures $22.5 Million

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cayosoft Inc. announced that it has received a $22.5 million minority investment from Centana Growth Partners to accelerate go-to-market motions. The funds will enable the company to bring its patent-pending, instant Active Directory (AD) forest recovery, management and governance solutions to a wider audience, including international expansion.

Today, over 90% of organizations rely on Active Directory to run their daily operations. AD is an attractive target for cyber attackers, due to the access it provides and the fact that attackers can reuse the same methods time and again. As organizations experience unprecedented numbers of AD outages, due to escalating cyberattacks, AD recovery has become an urgent concern. Forest-wide AD outages have increased 172% in the past two years [source: Cayosoft]. In response, Cayosoft has developed patent-pending technology, enabling businesses to instantly recover their Active Directory forests in seconds to minutes. In contrast, traditional AD forest recovery solutions take hours, if not days, and require clean and/or new hardware. Furthermore, traditional solutions are not tested frequently enough and are therefore more failure-prone when AD-enabled systems go down.

As the only solution on the market able to deliver instantaneous AD recovery, Cayosoft has seen continued momentum, with 175% year-over-year growth in 2023 and 480% revenue growth since 2017. The company’s focus on best-in-class customer service, including an average customer support response time of 1.2 hours, has inspired a loyal customer base – Cayosoft has had a 99% customer retention rate over the past five years, with a customer satisfaction rate of 4.5 out of 5. To support its expanding operations, Cayosoft has grown its team 310% over the past five years, with plans for aggressive hiring in 2024.

KPMG Corporate Finance acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Cayosoft.